Heydar Aliyev Foundation holding Azerbaijani Culture Days in Cannes - PHOTOS

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is holding Azerbaijani Culture Days in Cannes, France.

The Foundation told AzVision.az that an exhibition “Toghrul Narimanbayov: Melody of colors” has been opened in the building of Gare Maritime pavillion in Cannes. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the event, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov said that such projects organized by the Foundation which promote Azerbaijan in various countries are significant in terms of promotion of our country’s history and culture and informing the world of the truth about Azerbaijan.

Cannes city Deputy Mayor Frank Chikli said that organizing Days of Azerbaijani Culture has already turned into a tradition. Chikli mentioned the cooperation and friendship charter signed between Gabala and Cannes, adding that the relations between the two cities cover the fields of economy, sports and education. At the same time, he noted that there will be mutual encouragement of cultures through tourism.

The President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, Jean-Francois Mancel, praised Azerbaijan’s hosting of international events at a high level.

He mentioned that they have sent a letter to the President of France over Armenia’s 4 July military provocation which killed a 2-year-old Azerbaijan toddler, and asked him to step up his efforts for peace to be achieved.

Mancel told the attendees that the upcoming year 2018 is remarkable for Azerbaijan as it will be the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic state in the Muslim East.

