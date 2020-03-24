Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes donation to Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation also rendered support for its beneficiaries in the field of combating coronavirus.

Upon the instructions of Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation provided disinfectants, masks and other personal protective equipment to nurseries, orphanages and boarding schools in Baku and in the Azerbaijani districts, the social service institutions for people who reached the retirement age, the Children's Neuropsychiatric Center, as well as institutions rendering neuropsychiatric social services in Baku and in the districts of the country.

These institutions were disinfected. The Foundation also provided organizational support in observing the social isolation regime and regulations of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

News.Az