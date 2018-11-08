Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes event on centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, an opening ceremony of the exhibition and official reception on the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic have been held in Berlin, Germany, AZERTAC reports.

Participants in the event included executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov, members of Bundestag, German government officials, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Germany, and representatives of public and political circles.

Prior to the event, the participants viewed the exhibition highlighting the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Addressing the official reception, Ambassador Ramin Hasanov highlighted the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation covering various areas both in Azerbaijan and beyond the borders of the country.

Pointing to the Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral relations, the ambassador drew the audience’s attention to the fact that German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan opened up new opportunities for bringing closer bilateral relations which are dynamically developing in all areas.

Ambassador Hasanov also highlighted bilateral relations between the Azerbaijani and German people whose history spanned 200 years.

Providing an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador hailed the fact that as a co-chair of the Minsk Group Germany supports the fair settlement of the dispute based on the principles of international law.

In his remarks, member of Bundestag, co-chair of the Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary group Johannes Kars praised the long development path that Azerbaijan has passed over 20 years. On behalf of the parliamentary group he congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Director for Research and Academic Relations Policy and Cultural Relations Policy at the Federal Foreign Office, ambassador Heidrun Tempel on behalf of the German government congratulated Azerbaijan on the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The German diplomat underlined her country’s close cooperation with Azerbaijan in a number of areas, including in cultural and humanitarian ones.

Following the speeches, a documentary highlighting the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was screened.

The event also featured a concert program by the Azerbaijani musicians.

News.Az

