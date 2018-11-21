Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes Seven Beauties exhibition in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum Seven Beauties exhibition, which promotes the gr

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the concept of the exhibition which is based on the poem of the Azerbaijani poet of the 12th century Nizami Ganjavi "Seven Beauties" and the ballet of the same name by the world-renowned composer Kara Karayev.

Leyla Aliyeva thanked director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum Elena Titova and those who contributed to the organization of the exhibition.

In her remarks, director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum Elena Titova hailed very good relations with their Azerbaijani counterparts, as well the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum. She thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the organization of the exhibition.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu pointed out that a number of significant events dedicated to Azerbaijan has been recently held in Moscow. He noted that all of them were organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and thanked vice-president Leyla Aliyeva for her active involvement and assistance in the organization of these events.

The project comprehensively presents Azerbaijani culture in the synthesis of carpet, jewelry, miniature, national classical music, classical dance and contemporary art.

The exhibition space immerses the viewer into the legend of the seven beauties and Shah Bahram. The philosophical world of this important literary work for Azerbaijani culture will be recreated through the carpets, projections of book miniatures, objects of decorative and applied art, installations. The exhibition includes scenes from the ballet "Seven beauties" by Kara Karayev, written on the basis of the poem by Nizami Ganjavi, and archival materials on this staging.

The exhibition will run until February 3, 2019.

