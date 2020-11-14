Heydar Aliyev Foundation restored bas-relief "Meeting of Pope Leo I and Hun Emperor Attila" in the Basilica of St. Peter's Cathedral in Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has completed works on the restoration of the bas-relief "Meeting of Pope Leo I and Hun Emperor Attila" in the Basilica of St. Peter's Cathedral in the Vatican.

The project was implemented based on an agreement signed in February 2019 between the Foundation and St. Peter's Church.

On February 22, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva within the framework of her visit to the Vatican got acquainted with the St. Peter's Basilica, where the bas-relief "Meeting of Pope Leo I and Hun Emperor Attila" is also located.



St. Peter's Cathedral in the Vatican is one of the famous examples of Italian Renaissance architecture and one of the largest churches in the world. It is also a famous sanctuary and a venue for religious ceremonies.



The Holy See highly appreciates the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This work demonstrates the Foundation's contribution to universal values all over the world. At the same time, these projects demonstrate the importance our country attaches to monuments and sanctuaries of different religions. All this strengthens Azerbaijan's position, place, and role as a country committed to multicultural values and promoting these values in establishing an intercultural dialogue.

News.Az