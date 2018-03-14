Heydar Aliyev Foundation sponsors building of Cultural Education Center in Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

A groundbreaking ceremony for the building of new cultural education center sponsored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been held in the Ceadir-Lunga city of Gagauzia, Moldova, Azerbaijan’s embassy in Moldova said.

The ceremony was attended by the president of Moldova Igor Dodon, head of the Gagauzia Autonomy Ms. Irina Fedorovna Vlah, representative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Akbar Guliyev, according to AzVision.

The Cultural Education Center to be equipped with all necessary facilities, will promote the children and youth of Ceadir-Lunga city and surrounding regions to realize their potential in various directions and serve development of the young talents of the Moldovan people.

Construction of the Center will be another symbol of the friendly and close relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, make its contribution to the progress of these ties.

