Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed that established in 1944, the Institute currently consists of three parts: the clinic, central blood bank and scientific division. The Institute has adult hematology, pediatric hematology, reanimation and intensive therapy, as well as consultative polyclinic, clinical diagnostics laboratory and thalassemia prevention departments.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also viewed the central blood bank of the institute. The central blood bank features 8 branches in the country.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation met with the children who undergo treatment here and talked to them.

Leyla Aliyeva enquired about the children's health and their treatment.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva wished the children the soonest recovery.

News.Az

