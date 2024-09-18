Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Zamin Int'l Public Foundation ink memorandum of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zamin International Public Foundation (Uzbekistan) during a meeting between delegations of the foundations.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Head of the Executive Body of the Zamin International Public Foundation Tamilla Aliyeva discussed cooperation and future projects.The meeting emphasized the strong relationship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and highlighted the role of both foundations in supporting these high-level state relations.They explored potential joint initiatives in education, healthcare, and culture, as well as opportunities for youth exchanges and mutual visits between the two countries.The discussion also addressed potential collaboration in the context of COP29, which Azerbaijan will host in November.The Zamin Foundation, known for its focus on sustainable development in Uzbekistan, is involved in projects aimed at improving living standards and addressing environmental and social issues.

News.Az