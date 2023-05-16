Heydar Aliyev has done a lot to strengthen Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: Kazakh parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heydar Aliyev was an extraordinary historical figure, the founder and savior of modern Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Mazhilis (Parliament) of Kazakhstan Yerlan Qoshanov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a special session held by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“His genius has become a spiritual reference point not only for the Azerbaijani people but also for the entire Turkic world. Heydar Aliyev has done a lot to strengthen Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations,” he said.

Qoshanov noted that Heydar Aliyev devoted himself to serving the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijan.

“Heydar Aliyev had very high human qualities. His genius is important for the whole Turkic world. Heydar Aliyev said that he had a deep respect and great love for the people of Kazakhstan. His performance at that time impressed me very much,” he added.

News.Az