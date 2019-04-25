Heydar Aliyev International Airport named best airport according to Sky Travel Awards

+ ↺ − 16 px

The award ceremony of the prestigious Sky Travel Awards 2019 was held in Moscow within the IV International SKYSERVICE 2019 Forum.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport is recognized as the best airport with a passenger traffic of less than 10 million, according to travel bloggers.

Bloggers rated 10 airports, 6 business lounges and 30 hotels near airports by the level of service and comfort during several months.

This year, expert bloggers were Ilia Voskresenskiy (@elivosk), Anton Sokolov (@tonych_inc) and Anastasia Fedotova (@nastyaafed).

Each of the bloggers visited 10 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Yekaterinburg (Russia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana, Kazakhstan), Tbilisi (Georgia), Sofia (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania) and Vienna (Austria).

Bloggers assessed not only the level of comfort and service, but also aspects that no other award evaluates: the smile of the staff, the comfort of the chairs, the availability of food and much more.

It is the second award of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport during this year. In March, the airport of the capital Baku was named the best among all the airports of the CIS countries according to the British consulting company Skytrax.

News.Az

