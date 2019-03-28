Heydar Aliyev International Airport once again recognized as best airport in CIS

Heydar Aliyev International Airport once again recognized as best airport in CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards for being the best among all airports in the post-Soviet space.

Azerbaijani capital’s airport retains leadership in this nomination for the third year in a row.

In addition, Heydar Aliyev International Airport took the 3rd place on the list of world airports, which annually serve up to five million passengers. London City Airport (LCY) topped this list.

The new airport complex (Terminal 1) of Heydar Aliyev International Airport received another prestigious nomination - the terminal is in the top ten best terminals in the world.

The Skytrax World Airport Survey is widely regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across more than 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input and are therefore an impartial benchmark of airport excellence and quality. During the inspection Skytrax held a survey among over 13 million passengers from more than 100 countries.

News.Az

News.Az