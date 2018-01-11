Heydar Aliyev International Airport reaches its new record

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2017, Heydar Aliyev International Airport – the main air gate of Azerbaijan’s capital - hit a new record.

4.06 million passengers were served in 2017. It exceeded last year's figure by 23 percent, abc.az reports.

In 2017 a total of 55 airlines carried out regular and charter flights. Heydar Aliyev International Airport welcomed 8 new air carriers - Air Arabia, Wataniya Airways, ISR Air, Mahan Air, Jazeera Airways, IrAero, Ikar (PegasFly brand) and Azerbaijan’s first low-cost airline Buta Airways.

During this period Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 2.2 million passengers, while Buta Airways – 92,000 passengers. At the same time, 114,000 passengers were registered on transit flights, while 50,000 passengers - on charter flights.

85 percent of passengers were carried by international flights. 46 percent of the total international traffic of the airport accounted for Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways, 54 percent - foreign air carriers.

Top ten most popular international destinations included Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Kiev, Tehran, Antalya, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Doha and St. Petersburg. 2.52 million passengers traveled to these destinations.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

In March 2017 Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.

News.Az

News.Az