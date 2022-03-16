Heydar Aliyev International Airport receives first scheduled flight from Pakistan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 16, Heydar Aliyev International Airport received the first passenger flight of Pakistan International Airlines.

The aircraft was received with a traditional water salute as a sign of welcome.

Starting from this week, the Pakistani air carrier will operate flights to Baku from Karachi and Lahore twice a week.

On the occasion of the first flight, an event was held at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport with the participation of the management of AZAL and Pakistan International Airlines.

Vice President of AZAL Eldar Hajiyev noted in his speech that the new route will strengthen friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. “In the future it will serve as a solid basis for the development of business and tourism ties between the two countries, as well as provide convenient connections with other countries through Baku airport. AZAL also plans to launch flights from Baku to Lahore,” he said.

Eldar Hajiyev also noted that the fifth and seventh freedoms of the air have been in effect at all airports of Azerbaijan. These freedoms allow all foreign air carriers to operate flights from Azerbaijan to 40 countries in Europe, North America, Australia and Southeast Asia without any restrictions.

In his turn, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee noted that the launch of air communication was a historic event which will further strengthen friendly relations and good neighborly ties between the countries.

“This is also irrefutable evidence of our country's interest in long-term relations with Azerbaijan. Air communication between the two fraternal countries will give a new impetus to the development of tourism potential of both states and expand ties between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Pakistan,” the diplomat said.

Having welcomed the guests, Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Arif Mammadov noted the importance of expanding cooperation for strengthening Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations. He expressed the hope that in the future the frequency of flights operated between the cities of the two countries will increase.

Chief Executive Director of Pakistan International Airlines Arshad Malik said the flights are an important bridge contributing to closer relations between the two nations.

“Azerbaijan is a beautiful country with great tourism potential. Air communication will connect our countries even more closely and at the same time it will open new opportunities for entrepreneurs in all spheres, including trade and tourism,” he noted.

News.Az