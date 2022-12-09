Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves more than four million passengers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the beginning of 2022, the main air harbor of Azerbaijan - Heydar Aliyev International Airport - has served 4.04 million passengers. In total, the country's airports have served about five million people during this period, the press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told News.Az.

In November of this year, 375,000 people used the services of Baku airport, of which 324,000 were passengers of international flights.

In November the national carriers “AZAL” and “Buta Airways” served 91,000 and 45,000 passengers on international routes respectively, the airlines' share of total international traffic was 28% and 14%.

In November 2022, 28 foreign airlines operated regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The largest number of passengers, in addition to AZAL and Buta Airways, was carried by Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot, Utair, FlyDubai and Azimuth Airlines.

The top 10 most popular international destinations from Baku last month included Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Tashkent, Mineralnye Vody, Jeddah and Ankara. A total of 225,000 passengers were served on these routes.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

Skytrax has awarded Baku Airport the highest 5-Stars Airport Rating, as well as the highest rating for epidemiological safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June this year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the fifth time in a row confirmed its status as the best airport in the CIS countries according to the authoritative international agency Skytrax World Airport Awards. This airport award sets the benchmark for quality in the industry.

News.Az