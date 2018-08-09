Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves over 2.5 million passengers

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the first 7 months of 2018, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 2.5 million passengers.

This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 14 percent, abc.az reports.

National air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 1,070,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 256,000 passengers.

2.15 mln. passengers (86% of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights. 33% of total number of international passengers accounted for AZAL, while 12 percent - Buta Airways.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves more than 30 airlines on over 40 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations in July 2018 include Mosow, Istanbul, Dubai, Antalya, Sharjah, Kyiv, Baghdad, Tehran, Bodrum and Tel-Aviv. 371,000 passengers traveled to these destinations. The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national airline Gulf Air launched flights to Baku starting June.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

In May 2018 Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the maximum category of "5 stars" by Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

Also Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards for the second year in a row.

