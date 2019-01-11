Heydar Aliyev International Airport sets new record for passenger traffic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heydar Aliyev International Airport set a new record for passenger traffic volume - last year it served a total of 4.43 million passengers. This is 9 percent higher than in 2017.

In 2018, base airlines of the Airport - AZAL and Buta Airways carried 1.89 million and 442,000 passengers, respectively.

A total of 3.81 million passengers were carried on international flights and 620,000 passengers on regional flights.

33.4 percent of total number of international passengers accounted for AZAL, 11.6 percent for Buta Airways, 55 percent – international airlines.

In addition to AZAL and Buta Airways carrying out international passenger flights in 2018, the top ten airlines also included Turkish Airlines, FlyDubai, Aeroflot, UIA (International Airlines of Ukraine), Air Arabia, S7 Airlines, Qatar Airways, Utair, Lufthansa and SCAT. In total they served 1.15 million passengers.

The top ten most popular international destinations in 2018 included Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Kiev, Sharjah, Tehran, Baghdad, Tbilisi, Doha and Tel Aviv. Some 2.7 million passengers traveled to these destinations.

In total, last year 36 foreign passenger airlines carried out regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

In 2017 and 2018, Heydar Aliyev Internaitonal Airport was also named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services for the second year in a row and awarded the maximum rating of "5 Stars" according to Skytrax World Airport Awards.

