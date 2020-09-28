Heydar Aliyev International Airport to temporarily operate in limited mode

+ ↺ − 16 px

In connection with the invocation of martial law on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport temporarily switches to a limited mode of operation, according to the airport's website.

Thus, all flights of “Azerbaijan Airlines” (AZAL) on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route (scheduled to be performed until September 30 inclusive) have been suspended.

Also AZAL flights on the Baku-London-Baku route scheduled for October 1, and Baku-Berlin-Baku route scheduled for October 2 were canceled.

Passengers of the canceled AZAL flights can choose either to exchange their tickets for other dates without paying a fine, or to get a refund.

In addition, “FlyDubai” canceled its flights on the Dubai-Baku-Dubai route scheduled for September 29, October 1 and 3; “Aeroflot” canceled its Moscow-Baku-Moscow flights scheduled for October 1 and 4, and “Belavia” canceled its Minsk-Baku-Minsk flights scheduled for October 2 and 4.

For more information, passengers of these canceled flights can contact their respective airlines.

News.Az