Heydar Aliyev International Airport to temporarily operate in limited mode
In connection with the invocation of martial law on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport temporarily switches to a limited mode of operation, according to the airport's website.
Thus, all flights of “Azerbaijan Airlines” (AZAL) on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route (scheduled to be performed until September 30 inclusive) have been suspended.
Also AZAL flights on the Baku-London-Baku route scheduled for October 1, and Baku-Berlin-Baku route scheduled for October 2 were canceled.
Passengers of the canceled AZAL flights can choose either to exchange their tickets for other dates without paying a fine, or to get a refund.
In addition, “FlyDubai” canceled its flights on the Dubai-Baku-Dubai route scheduled for September 29, October 1 and 3; “Aeroflot” canceled its Moscow-Baku-Moscow flights scheduled for October 1 and 4, and “Belavia” canceled its Minsk-Baku-Minsk flights scheduled for October 2 and 4.
For more information, passengers of these canceled flights can contact their respective airlines.