Heydar Aliyev - one of architects of Turkic World: OTS Sec-Gen

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev made a statement on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijani people, News.Az reports.

“We commemorate with deep respect the dear memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the brotherly Azerbaijani people today - on a day marking the 100th Anniversary of his birth. As is known, 2023 has been declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan,” the OTS chief said.

Omuraliev stressed that Heydar Aliyev was a brilliant leader who opened up wide opportunities for making Azerbaijan a strong and modern state.

“Thanks to his patriotism, wisdom and iron will, Azerbaijan achieved tremendous progress in the way of political, socioeconomic, scientific-technical and cultural development,” he said.

“Heydar Aliyev is one of the architects of the Turkic World with his significant contributions in bringing the brotherly Turkic countries and peoples together,” Omuraliev added.

