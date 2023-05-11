Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to increasing Azerbaijan's international reputation: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Increasing Azerbaijan's international reputation was one of the main issues to which National Leader Heydar Aliyev paid attention, the contry’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Wednesday.

Jabbarov made the remarks while speaking at an event themed “Heydar Aliyev’s Role in Implementation of United Nations’ Development Initiatives in Azerbaijan”, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, the speeches of the national leader at the UN General Assembly also played a big role in the development of cooperation with the UN, of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992.

“In his speeches, Heydar Aliyev spoke about the political and economic situation of Azerbaijan and the principles of policy towards the international community, widely informed about the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, bringing the difficult situation faced by the country to the attention of the UN member states,” Jabbarov said.

“With the participation of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan together with most of the UN member countries at the Millennium Summit in New York in September 2000 adopted the Millennium Declaration, which defined the general framework for creating significant positive changes in the lives of people around the world in the period up to 2015,” the minister added.

Jabbarov noted that eight Sustainable Development Goals were reflected in this declaration.

