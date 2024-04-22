Yandex metrika counter

Heydar Aliyev played significant role in implementation of BAM project: Russian president

“We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline these days. Everyone knows well that your father played a significant role in the implementation of this project,” said President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

President Vladimir Putin recalled that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev chaired the permanent commission on BAM construction issues, saying: “It can be said that he was the leader of one of the largest projects, the BAM, which was a very important project for the entire Soviet Union. We are very grateful to him for this, and we remember his dear memory.”


