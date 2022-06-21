Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent is truly fraternal attitude towards Azerbaijani people: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent is a truly fraternal attitude towards the entire Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the opening ceremony of the square in Tashkent on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“I am very grateful to my dear brother Shavkat Miromonovich for the initiative, for creating such a beautiful corner in the center of Tashkent dedicated to the memory of my father Heydar Aliyev. A street, a square, a bas-relief, a beautiful park – this is a truly fraternal attitude towards the memory of the great leader of the Azerbaijani people, towards the entire Azerbaijani people,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this attitude.

“We in Azerbaijan highly appreciate this. We are very grateful, and we see this as a truly fraternal attitude of our Uzbek brothers to our great leader, to our common history. It is also a sign of respect for the entire Azerbaijani people to whom Heydar Aliyev devoted his entire life. I am very grateful to Shavkat Miromonovich for the kind words about my father. He has very succinctly and accurately described our leader,” he added.

News.Az