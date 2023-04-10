Heydar Aliyev street inaugurated in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inauguration of the Heydar Aliyev street has been held in Astana, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the ceremony.

Then, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree in the Botanical Garden located on the Heydar Aliyev street.

News.Az