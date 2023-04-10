Yandex metrika counter

Heydar Aliyev street inaugurated in Astana

The inauguration of the Heydar Aliyev street has been held in Astana, News.Az reports. 

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the ceremony.

Then, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree in the Botanical Garden located on the Heydar Aliyev street.

