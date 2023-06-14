Yandex metrika counter

Heydar Aliyev took Azerbaijan on path of sustainable development: Parliament speaker

Heydar Aliyev took Azerbaijan on the path of sustainable development by assuming the mission of a national leader, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the country’s Milli Majlis (parliament).

The speaker made the remarks while speaking at a special session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 30th anniversary of National Salvation Day, News.Az reports.

She noted that Heydar Aliyev was a statesman on a global scale.

"Heydar Aliyev preserved the political existence of our country and created a solid foundation for the development of the state. Modern Azerbaijan is developing on this solid foundation. Heydar Aliyev’s ideas continue to live to this day," Gafarova added.


