Heydar Aliyev was a man, who built Azerbaijan`s statehood - President Ilham Aliyev

“Heydar Aliyev was a man, who built the statehood and put Azerbaijan on the track of development, put an end to the civil war, to the disorganization of the country, to chaotic situation, which existed in the beginning of 1990s,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“The Great Leader elaborated the foreign policy and domestic policy priorities, which we are following now. Of course, the world has changed for 30 years, but our primary objectives has not changed,” the head of state emphasized.

