Heydar Aliyev was great friend of Kyrgyzstan: Parliament speaker

Heydar Aliyev was a great friend of Kyrgyzstan, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a special session held by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

According to the speaker, Heydar Aliyev, having overcome many difficulties, laid the foundations for the history of the independent Azerbaijani state and achieved great success.

"Heydar Aliyev created the prerequisites for the further development of the Azerbaijani state. Thanks to his merits, Heydar Aliyev will forever remain in the memory of the people as a great personality," the Kyrgyz speaker noted.

He added that Heydar Aliyev was a political figure who left an indelible mark on the history of not only Azerbaijan but also the former USSR.

