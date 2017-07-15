Heydar Mosque holds event to commemorate victims of July 15 coup attempt in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event is being held at Heydar Mosque in Baku to commemorate the victims of the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli and other religious figures are taking part in the event, APA reported.



The event started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. A prayer of unity will be performed during the event.

