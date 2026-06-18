Hezbollah chief hails Iran’s ‘great victory’ after MoU with US

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The secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has welcomed the recently concluded memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, urging the Lebanese government to seize the moment and expel what he described as Israeli occupation forces from southern Lebanon.

“We congratulate the Iranian people, the Resistance and the countries and peoples of the region and the world, who yearn for independence and freedom on this great victory,” Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a televised address broadcast from Beirut on Wednesday evening, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said the agreement reflected a strategic shift in the regional balance of power, adding that Iran had become “a significant power with a voice that carries weight in the region and the world.”

Qassem added that regional dynamics were moving “for the better and in the interests of the peoples of the region.”

He also praised Tehran’s role in supporting regional resistance movements, expressing gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for what he described as its solidarity with Hezbollah and its preparedness for sacrifice, which he said had forced Israel to halt its attacks.

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Commenting on recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Qassem said the objective had been “the overthrow of the Iranian establishment,” adding that “the myth of American supremacy has been shattered and Washington’s colonial project against Iran has failed.”

He urged the Lebanese government to “benefit from this pivotal point.”

Turning to Lebanon, the Hezbollah leader said “the Resistance in Lebanon is confronting Israeli aggression,” describing the confrontation as existential in nature.

He said that since 1948, Israel had sought to weaken Lebanon in order “to occupy and swallow it,” and claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “explicitly declared that he intends to create a ‘Greater Israel.’”

Qassem stated that Israel’s strategic objective had been “to eliminate Hezbollah militarily, culturally, politically, and socially,” which he described as amounting to “the annihilation and execution of a large segment of Lebanese society.”

He added that the broader aim was to facilitate Lebanon’s subjugation, stressing that Hezbollah was not fighting over territory but over existence.

“We are not fighting for a piece of land. We are defending our existence, our lives, our land, our future, and our path,” he said.

He described the resistance as an extension of a liberation project that “believes in liberation and works to achieve it,” and said it had already disrupted “Israel’s” objectives of killing, land seizure, settlement, and the so-called “Greater Israel” project.

Qassem praised Hezbollah fighters, saying they had “paid a heavy price in confronting the most dangerous project directed against Lebanon,” adding that without such steadfastness, “Lebanon would have ceased to exist in a few years.”

He stressed that any future deal with Israel must be limited to mutual security guarantees, warning that any initiative framed as disarmament of Hezbollah would not succeed.

Qassem said Hezbollah fighters carried out 3,185 operations during Operation al-Aqsa Flood and its extended fronts, averaging around 30 operations per day.

He said the operations targeted 518 Israeli military vehicles and 85 aircraft, while a number of drones and quadcopters were intercepted and shot down. An Israeli helicopter was also detected and struck, he added.

The Hezbollah leader called on Lebanese authorities to clearly separate national interests from internal political disputes, stressing that domestic arrangements should remain outside the scope of negotiations.

He added that any dialogue with Israel must be grounded in the principle of sovereignty, arguing that Israel was an aggressor and therefore had no role in shaping how Lebanon defines or organises its sovereignty.

News.Az