Hezbollah claims it fired rockets at two Israeli military bases in northern Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it launched rockets at two military positions in northern Israel on Saturday, while the Israeli military reported conducting new strikes on Hezbollah targets, News.AZ reports citing CGTN .

In separate statements, the Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of Katyusha rockets" each at two Israeli barracks "in response" to Israeli attacks "on steadfast southern villages and civilian houses."

