Hezbollah claims to have launched attacks on Israel’s military facilities

Hezbollah has announced that its units targeted multiple military facilities in northern Israel, including the Glilot military base near Tel Aviv.

According to Hezbollah, "The resistance forces fired several missiles towards the Glilot intelligence center," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "This operation was carried out in defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli air force’s barbaric bombings."Besides, Hezbollah also shelled the settlements of Adamit, Hanita and Shlomi in Western Galilee from its multiple rocket launchers in the reported period. Air raid sirens also went off in Avivim, Dalton and Yiron in the past day.

