Hezbollah field commander in Israeli strike on Lebanon

A senior field commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, Habib Maatouk, was killed in an Israeli strike on south Lebanon, according to the Israeli military and security sources, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

This marks the latest in a series of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Hezbollah.Habib Maatouk had replaced another commander in the elite unit, Ali Ahmed Hassin, who was killed in April in an Israeli strike, the security sources said.The Israeli military said it had killed a Radwan Force operations unit commander it named as Ali Jaafar Maatuk, along with another commander responsible for Radwan Force operations in the Hajir region. It said additional Radwan Force fighters were also killed in the strike.Maatouk was killed in one of several strikes on the neighboring border villages of Safad El Battikh and Jmaijmeh, the sources said. Eighteen wounded were taken to nearby Tebnine government hospital, its director Mohammed Hamadi told Reuters.Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a "support front" with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel's military offensive in Gaza.The fighting in Lebanon has killed more than 100 civilians and more than 300 Hezbollah fighters, according to a Reuters tally, and led to levels of destruction in Lebanese border towns and villages not seen since the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.Fears have grown in recent weeks among international observers that Israel may expand its military operations in Lebanon, risking a wider war.Israel has said it is undertaking the necessary preparations for a wider operation but no decision has been made yet.

