Hezbollah fires at major cities in northern Israel

Hezbollah targeted northern Israel on Saturday, firing dozens of rockets at the Galilee, Haifa Bay, Acre, Haifa, and Tiberias along the Sea of Galilee, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The IDF said most projectiles were intercepted or fell in open areas.At the same time Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes on the South Lebanon city of Nabatiyeh and other town and villages in the region. According to the Iran-backed terror group at least seven people were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday.Hezbollah claimed its forces shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile.The IDF said its planes attacked Beirut's Dahieh quarter overnight and its forces on the ground found and destroyed Hezbollah launch pads and infrastructure near the village of Shabaa on the foothills of Mt. Hermon. The military said the launch pad was used to target Israel including a missile attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams earlier this year where 12 children were murdered.The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper quoted sources claiming Israel warned UNIFIL peacekeepers to avoid travel south of the Litani River, amid Israeli strikes. According to the report, Israel asked UNIFIL to coordinate its troop movements with the IDF and linked those requests to plans to expand the Israeli offensive.

