Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets at Israel -VIDEO

Hezbollah has fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli military bases, the group said on Friday, in retaliation for Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

#Hezbollah fired more than 120 #Rockets into northern #Israel, 50 of which were aimed at #Safed, where efforts are underway to sabotage electricity supplies. pic.twitter.com/CWYMpFbDHU — News.Az (@news_az) September 20, 2024

Israeli media reported that more than 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel and the Golan Heights on Friday afternoon, prompting the Israeli army to advise civilians in the region to stay close to bomb shelters.Among the damage, a direct hit was reported on a building at a dairy farm in Kibbutz Ortal, located in the northern Golan Regional Council, an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. A power outage also occurred in Safed in Israel's Northern District due to the barrage.Sirens warning of rocket fire were activated in Safed, several nearby towns around the Sea of Galilee, and in Ortal in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Social media posts showed multiple interceptions by the Iron Dome defense system during what appeared to be a significant rocket attack from Hezbollah.

News.Az