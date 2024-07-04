Hezbollah fires hundreds of rockets at Israeli military bases - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed it had fired over 200 rockets and a swarm of explosive-laden drones at several Israeli military bases, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.

#Hezbollah is launching massive attacks on northern #Israel.



According to the Qatari TV channel @AlJazeera , which cites a Hezbollah source, more than 200 rockets and 20 drones were fired. It is reported that this is a response to the liquidation of the commander of… pic.twitter.com/hg7EGsID1m — News.Az (@news_az) July 4, 2024

Hezbollah said the attacks were a response to the killing of senior commander Muhammad Nasser in an Israeli airstrike yesterday. Nasser commanded one of Hezbollah’s three regional divisions in southern Lebanon.The Israeli military said numerous projectiles and suspicious aerial targets had entered its territory from Lebanon, many of which it said were intercepted. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

News.Az