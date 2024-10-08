Hezbollah intensifies rocket attacks on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets into Israel on Tuesday, and the militant group’s acting leader vowed to keep up pressure that has forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah were aimed as far south as Haifa, and the Israeli government warned residents to the north of the coastal city to limit activities, prompting the closure of more schools. The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched more than 170 rockets across the border.Sheikh Naim Kassem, the acting leader of Hezbollah, said its military capabilities are still intact after weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon, and attacks that killed its top commanders in a matter of days.Kassem said Israeli forces have not been able to advance since launching a ground incursion into Lebanon last week. The Israeli military said Tuesday it deployed a fourth division, and that operations have expanded to the west, but its focus still appears to be a narrow strip along the border.The Israeli military said it has dismantled militant infrastructure along the border and killed hundreds of Hezbollah fighters. On Tuesday, it said a strike in Beirut had killed Suhail Husseini, who it described as a senior commander responsible overseeing logistics, budget and management of the militant group.There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, and no way to confirm battlefield claims made by either side.Israeli forces also fought heavy battles Tuesday with Palestinian militants in northern Gaza, where residents were ordered in recent days to evacuate.Hezbollah launches more than 170 rocketsKassem, speaking by video from an undisclosed location, said: “We are firing hundreds of rockets and dozens of drones. A large number of settlements and cities are under the fire of the resistance.”He said Hezbollah will name a new leader to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a bunker in Beirut last month, “but the circumstances are difficult because of the war.”Kassem said Hezbollah backs efforts by Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to reach a cease-fire, but did not specify whether that means the group would be willing to accept a truce before there is a cease-fire in Gaza.Berri, a close ally of Hezbollah, has been seen as the main interlocutor between the militant group and the United States, and has been trying to broker a cease-fire since fighting began a year ago.The Israeli army said 170 projectiles were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Tuesday, and that it's aerial defense intercepted most of them. A 70-year-old woman was wounded by shrapnel and Israeli media aired footage of what appeared to be minor damage to buildings near Haifa.The military also said it struck Hezbollah targets in the southern Beirut suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, where the militant group is headquartered.Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, the day after Hamas' surprise attack into Israel ignited the war in Gaza. Hezbollah and Hamas are both allied with Iran.Israel says it will keep fighting until residents in the north can go homeIsrael has inflicted a punishing wave of blows against Hezbollah in recent weeks and says it will keep fighting until tens of thousands of displaced Israeli citizens can return to their homes in the north.More than 1,300 people have been killed in Lebanon and over a million displaced since the fighting escalated in mid-September.Since then, Hezbollah has extended its rocket fire into central Israel, setting off air raid sirens in the country's commercial hub of Tel Aviv. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have also launched missiles that reached central Israel. Most of the projectiles have been intercepted or fallen in open areas, disrupting life in Israel while causing few casualties and little property damage.

News.Az