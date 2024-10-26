Hezbollah launches attacks on Israeli army bases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group said it launched a drone attack on an Israeli airbase south of Tel Aviv and targeted an intelligence headquarters in northern Israel.

In a series of updates, the group said it launched a "squadron of assault drones" on the Tel Nof airbase this morning and "successfully" hit the targets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The group said it also launched a "rocket barrage" on the Kiryot area north of Haifa and the border village of Aita al-Shaab.They added that attacks were launched on the Mishar base, which Hezbollah describes as the "main intelligence headquarters for the northern region in Safed", and the al-Mushayrifa area in Ras al-Naqoura.It comes after Israel's military said it intercepted a number of projectiles and four drones in the Western and Upper Galilee areas this morning.

News.Az