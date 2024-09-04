Hezbollah launches massive rocket attack on Israel - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese-based Hezbollah on Wednesday launched its massive rocket attack on northern Israel since August 25, firing approximately 65 rockets, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Northern #Israel has been hit by #rocket fire in #Lebanon.



Dozens of launches have been reported. Most of the rockets were recorded over the city of Kiryat Shmona. pic.twitter.com/Dz8R8VtugX — News.Az (@news_az) September 4, 2024

The attack triggered 48 rocket sirens shortly after noon.It took the IDF around 90 minutes to confirm the total number of rockets fired, but it was evident that the scale of the attack was significantly higher compared to the average of fewer than 20 rocket sirens per day over the past week.The rockets directly struck Kiryat Shmona and other areas, causing fires in fields and additional damage.Hezbollah's rocket attack on northern Israel on Wednesday targeted several areas, including Malchia, Ramot Naftali, and Beit Hillel. The IDF reported that while some of the rockets were intercepted, others were not.The IDF did not provide specific reasons for the failures in intercepting certain rockets. However, the sudden and substantial increase in the volume of rockets, following a relatively quiet period, may have partially caught the air defense systems off guard.

