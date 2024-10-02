Hezbollah reports first ground clash with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah announced its first direct confrontation with Israeli ground forces in southern Lebanon, specifically in the town of Odaisseh.

The Lebanese group stated that its fighters engaged an Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate the area, claiming to have inflicted losses on the Israeli troops and compelled them to retreat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,073 people and injuring over 2,950 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The top leadership of Hezbollah was killed in the Israeli assaults, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza.

News.Az