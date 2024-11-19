Hezbollah rocket attacks kill one, wound 17 in Israel
Medics at the scene of an impact of rocket fragments between Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak in central Israel, November 18, 2024. Photo: The Times of Israel
A woman was killed and at least 17 others were injured in northern Israel after Hezbollah fired multiple rocket attacks.Hezbollah has fired over 100 rockets at northern Israel and one missile targeting the country’s center over the past 24 hours, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The woman, identified as Safaa Awad, 41, was killed and dozens of others wounded in the evening by a rocket that hit a three-story building in the northern town of Shfar’am after Hezbollah fired five projectiles at the Galilee.
Among the wounded victims were a woman aged 41 and a 4-year-old boy in serious condition, Rambam Hospital in Haifa said.
The medical center said a total of 56 victims were brought for treatment, mostly for acute anxiety. Among the victims were 18 children, the hospital adds.
The Israel Defense Forces said interceptor missiles were launched to counter the attack, and it was investigating the impact.
Also on Monday night, five people were wounded, including one seriously, in the Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan area, following a Hezbollah missile attack on central Israel, medics said.
The IDF said one missile was fired from Lebanon in the attack, which was intercepted by air defenses.
Fragments from the interception impacted between the two Tel Aviv suburbs, causing a fire and extensive damage to surrounding buildings and vehicles. The IDF later confirmed both the injuries and damage were caused by fragments of an intercepted missile.
“A preliminary investigation of the air defense systems found that the interceptor hit a surface-to-surface missile launched from Lebanon at a high altitude, and broke it into several pieces,” the IDF said in a statement.
“As a result of the interception, part of the missile hit the ground and caused damage and casualties,” the military says, adding that the incident is under further investigation.