Hezbollah rockets intercepted above Blinken's hotel

Israel claimed to have intercepted rockets fired by Hezbollah at Tel Aviv while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was reportedly taken to a shelter, News.Az reports citing The Telegraph.

Air raid sirens rang out across the Israeli city on Wednesday morning as smoke, apparently from an intercepted projectile, was seen in the sky above Mr Blinken’s luxury hotel.The New York Times reported that Mr Blinken, on his 11th trip to the Middle East since Oct 7, was among the US officials and other guests directed to shelter downstairs during his brief stop in Israel.The Iran-backed terror group said it had targeted the Glilot military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the attack.Mr Blinken met with Israeli leaders on Tuesday to urge them “to capitalise on” the death last week of the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar before he departed for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

