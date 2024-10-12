Hezbollah targets Haifa and occupied Golan with new attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has started a new wave of attacks against the Israeli regime’s bases in Haifa and the occupied Golan Heights of Syria, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

From early hours on Saturday, Hezbollah started the attacks and also targeted an explosives manufacturing factory in Haifa, according to the Hezbollah statement.To support the Palestinians resistance movement Hamas, the people in Gaza and the Lebanese nation, Hezbollah targeted a Zionist military gathering with missiles in al-Jardah base, the statement says.

News.Az