Hezbollah urges Lebanese government to ‘correct’ their relationship with Iran

Hezbollah urges Lebanese government to ‘correct’ their relationship with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah said Iran’s response to Israel to defend Lebanon was a message of “moral, political and field commitment”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah called on the Lebanese government to seize the opportunity and “correct their relationship with Iran” in a way that serves both countries.

It also urged Lebanese authorities to take advantage of “Iran’s support to achieve our goals, with a regional umbrella emerging from the negotiations”.

News.Az