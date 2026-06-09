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Hezbollah urges Lebanese government to ‘correct’ their relationship with Iran

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Hezbollah urges Lebanese government to ‘correct’ their relationship with Iran
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Hezbollah said Iran’s response to Israel to defend Lebanon was a message of “moral, political and field commitment”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah called on the Lebanese government to seize the opportunity and “correct their relationship with Iran” in a way that serves both countries.

It also urged Lebanese authorities to take advantage of “Iran’s support to achieve our goals, with a regional umbrella emerging from the negotiations”.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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