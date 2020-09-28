High grounds around Azerbaijani Talysh village cleared of Armenian troops: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Units of the Azerbaijan Army, moving from the high grounds and advantageous positions liberated from the Armenian armed forces, the counter-attack to consolidate the achieved success continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

By inflicting rocket-artillery and airstrikes on positions of Armenian armed forces which forced them to retreat from their positions.

Several advantageous high grounds around the village of Talysh were cleared of the occupying forces, and Armenian Armed forces suffered heavy losses.

News.Az