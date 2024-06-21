High-level meeting on COP29 underway in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future”, a run-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), continued with panel sessions in Zangilan, News.Az reports.

The third day of the first panel session featured the topic “Lessons from Azerbaijan’s own experience.”The first and second day of the high-level meeting saw panel discussions around the topics such as “A Review of the Status of the Challenge”; “Balancing, Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience,”; “Climate Change and its Links with water, biodiversity and food security,”; “ The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation,”; “The special case of the Food and Agriculture Sector,”; “Financing Our response to Climate Change and the SDGs,”; “One Health, One Planet: Uniting for a Sustainable Future.”

News.Az