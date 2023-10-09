High-level officials from ECO countries meet in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 9, a meeting of high-level officials from the Economic Cooperation Organization’s (ECO) member states was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.

The preparation and organization of the 27th meeting of the ECO Ministerial Council, which will be held on October 10 in Shusha, as well as the documents on the agenda of the meeting, were discussed at the event.

News.Az