High-ranking Armenian officers eliminated: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Units of the Armed Forces of Armenia fired at Azerbaijani military positions and peaceful settlements from various directions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Attempted attacks by the forces were resolutely suppressed several times during the day on October 28. Suffering significant losses both in military equipment and in manpower, they retreated.

As a result of the retaliatory measures of the Azerbaijani army, the deputy commander of the 1st regiment of the combined arms army, Colonel Artur Sargsyan, and the chief of communications of the 18th motorized rifle division, Major Aram Gazaryan, were killed.

Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel B.Aseryan, commander of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment Hunan Ayrumyan, and deputy commander of the 3rd battalion of the 5th mountain rifle regiment Roman Tunyan went missing.

News.Az