High-ranking military representatives from CIS countries visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

High-ranking military delegations arrived in Baku to participate in a regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states visited the Alley of Martyrs (Shehids) on October 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In the Alley of Shehids, tribute was paid to the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, and a wreath was laid at the "Eternal Flame" memorial.

News.Az