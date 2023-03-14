High relations with Türkiye and joint energy projects were strategic priorities in great leader Heydar Aliyev’s activities: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov spoke at the session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit organized by "Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation" in Istanbul, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The speech was about the activities of the Great Leader, which, on the basis of moral factors, created a strong foundation for the growth of political and economic relations of the two states, turning the phrase “One nation, two states” into the main principle of cooperation in all spheres. They spoke about the services that ensure the joint implementation of important strategic energy and communication projects and form an example Azerbaijani-Turkish unity to the world. It was noted that the differentiation of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations from relations with other states was a strategic line in Heydar Aliyev's policy. Increasing the 1.75 percent share of the Turkish company in the "Contract of the Century" to 6.75 percent at the expense of Azerbaijan's share, as well as increasing the share of participation in the "Shah Deniz" field from 9 percent to 19 percent are the indicators of the importance attached to the energy partnership with Türkiye.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that national leader Heydar Aliyev saw Türkiye as a reliable bridge in Azerbaijan's independent development and access to the world: “The Great Leader showed determination in the question of Türkiye`s participation in the main energy projects of Azerbaijan and on the fact that energy resources transportation routes pass through Türkiye. As a connoisseur of politics, Heydar Aliyev was convinced that Türkiye`s participation is important for the realization of energy security projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum in the complex geopolitical space, in the condition of regional conflicts and conflicts of interest.”

It was noted that all these projects, initiatives and ideas of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity, which are the contributions of Heydar Aliyev's strategic genius, are bearing fruit today. Brotherly and friendly countries are also allies today. Thanks to our energy security projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP, our countries are guarantors of safe and sustainable energy supply on a regional and European scale. Such an ever-increasing geostrategic role of Azerbaijan and Türkiye is the embodiment of the policy pursued by the Heads of State - Mr. Ilham Aliyev and Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan with unshakable trust and confidence in each other, as well as the united power of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in their example.

News.Az