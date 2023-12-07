High time now to agree on Azerbaijan-UK visa-free regime: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is high time to sign a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and the UK, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, News.Az report.s

“I would like to draw attention to several cases when Azerbaijani citizens, including officials, students, and business representatives, faced difficulties in obtaining visas to the UK. It is high time to sign a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime between our countries,” Minister Shahbazov said during the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK in Baku on Thursday.

“In addition, as noted above, the early signing of the Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation, virtual meetings of the co-chairs twice a year, and regular contact of experts in thematic areas to ensure the smooth operation of the Intergovernmental Commission would make a significant contribution to the expansion of our cooperation,” he added.

