Hijab-less Iranian women arrested while protesting compulsory cover-up

Iranian police said on Thursday that 29 women had been arrested for protesting the country's compulsory hijab rules, the private Tasnim news agency reported.

A growing number of women in Iran have been removing their hijabs and waving them on a stick to protest the Iranian law.

Several images and videos of the demonstrations have gone viral on social media. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has not addressed the headscarf protest as of yet, but has said that the government needs to listen to the population better.

"We can't get anything done if we don't have the people behind us and ignore their criticisms," Rouhani said.

