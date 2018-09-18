Hikmat Hajiyev appointed to a high post

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev was appointed deputy head of the foreign relations department of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administ

Because the post of the head of the foreign relations department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan is currently vacant (Novruz Mammadov held this post before his appointment as prime minister), Hikmat Hajiyev basically became acting head of the department of the Presidential Administration, AzVision reports citing the press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Hikmat Hajiyev has been spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry since 2014.

